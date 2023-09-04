Nora Jane Buck, 83, passed away August 21, 2023 peacefully in her home surrounded by family in Alamo, Nevada. She was born February 24, 1940 in Irrigon, Oregon to Marie and Mike Hinkley, one of 8 children. She grew up in Irrigon, Oregon.

Her favorite hobby was her grandchildren. Her other hobbies were reading, cooking, genealogy, gardening, running away with her best friend Dodie and just causing general havoc.

She is survived by her sister Dorothy, her three children, Don Pearce Jr., (Shelly) of Highland Village, Texas; Linda Daeseleer (Ralph) of Ripon, California; and Steven Pearce (Sarah) of Alamo, Nevada. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Michelle, Melissa, Kaylee, Paysen, Kacey, Abigail, Adam and Isaiah and two great grandchildren Raeanne and Sarah.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Mike and Marie, her siblings, Toby, Gerry, Geraldine, Connie, Dolly Mae, and Norine, her husband Jerry Buck, and her son Alan Pearce.

She was a woman who was dedicated to her children and family.

Her jobs were mainly service oriented because she loved serving others. Her favorite job was waitressing, and she left a loving impression on everyone she encountered in her life. She made the world a little sweeter, a little gentler and a lot better.

She will be greatly missed by all.