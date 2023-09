This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

By Miranda Corona Over the summer, the Alamo Library hosted fun activities to encourage children to read and community contests to help keep them busy all summer long. Along with the ordinary library fun of checking out books and providing a quiet place for people to study, they held a coloring contest and a raffle. […]