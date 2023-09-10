We are heartbroken to announce the death of our father Floyd C. Bradley, who passed August 16, 2023, in Caliente, Nevada.

He was born November 18, 1941, in Ely Nevada to Floyd R. and Rose Z. Bradley.

After Floyd served in the army, he married the love of his life Melba. Soon after they were married, they started a family. Welcoming Floyd Jr., Bill, and Sue into the world. Floyd’s house was the place where all the neighborhood kids would hang out.

Floyd’s skills as a mechanic, welder, operator, as well as his passion for motorcycles came into play as all the local kids would hang around hoping to pick up some of his wonderful gifts.

His fierce independence and hard work ethic, alongside his refusal to give up have been a guiding light for his children and many others. Floyd and Melba were amazing grandparents and the grand kids always looked forward to weekend visits and spending summer vacations in Caliente.

Floyd and Melba were inseparable and never spent more than a day or two apart in their 43 years of marriage. After Melba passed away in 2006 Floyd did his best to keep himself occupied by tinkering and spending time with his family.

Floyd is survived by his brother Ray (Fran) Bradley, Sister Michele Bates, Son Floyd Jr. (Becky), Son Bill (Marcia), Daughter Sue (Jeff), 9 grandchildren and several great grandchildren, who will all miss him dearly!.