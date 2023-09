This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Lynx Lair at Lincoln County High School was alive with activity over the course of Aug. 28-31 as cheers, songs and the laughter of girls of all ages filled the school during the LCHS cheer camp. Participants from preschool to eighth grade split up into their various age groups to practice their numbers for […]