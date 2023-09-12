Public invited to participate in National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 23

CALIENTE – The public is invited to participate in a National Public Lands Day (NPLD) event scheduled Saturday, Sept. 23. Participants will assist Basin and Range National Monument staff in installing trail markers connecting the Mt. Irish campground to nearby cultural sites.

“We’ll install the markers in the morning and take a brief tour of the monument in the afternoon,” said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Michael Irving. Irving said materials and tools will be provided, but encouraged participants to bring work gloves, food and water. All participants will receive a free NPLD tee shirt, he said.

Courtesy Photo

Volunteers pose at the Basin and Range National Monument sign. The public is invited to participate in a National Public Lands Day (NPLD) event at the Mt. Irish campground.

NPLD is a success nationwide because of the collaboration between federal, state and local agencies, private organizations and individual volunteers. The event is spearheaded each year by the National Environmental Education and Training Foundation and is considered one of the largest single-day volunteer efforts in the nation. Learn more at https://www.blm.gov/national-public-lands-day.

For more information or to register, contact Michael Irving at 775-726-8125 or mirving@blm.gov.