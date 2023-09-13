Lincoln County Record

State treasurer launches 529 giveaway in honor of College Savings Month

LAS VEGAS – In celebration of College Savings Month, the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office announced the launch of the Nevada 529 Social Media Giveaway throughout September. Families can enter for a chance to win $1,000 deposited into a Nevada-sponsored 529 college savings account.

Four winners will receive a $529 contribution into a new or existing Nevada-sponsored 529 college savings account. Additionally, one winner will win a grand prize of a $1,000 contribution into a new or existing Nevada-sponsored 529 college savings account.

For official rules and how to enter, follow the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For questions or more information please contact: collegesavings@nevadatreasurer.gov.

