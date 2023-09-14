Carol Jean Bicknell Miller, surrounded by her family, took Jesus’ hand and peacefully stepped into heavenly glory on September 6, 2023.

She was born to Clifford Alfred Bicknell and Lilian Jane Fowler on August 27, 1947 in Pioche, Nevada. They lived in Caselton until Carol was 3 years old, then moved to Panaca where she went to elementary and high school. She graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1965.

Shortly after high school, she married and had 2 sons- Shannon and Timmy. After moving out of state for a short time, they came back to Panaca. When that marriage ended, she moved to Elko, Nevada a year later and married a former schoolmate. There she had her daughter Nikki. They moved back to Panaca in 1974, and that marriage ended the following year.

She met the love of her life, Dave in 1976. They were married April 1st, 1978 in Las Vegas, Nevada and together they had a son, Christopher.

Carol deeply loved her husband. Shortly after they married, together they submitted their lives to Christ, and faithfully led their family by example in Christlikeness. They enjoyed going for jeep and 4-wheeler rides, traveling, and spending time together with family.

Carol worked as a secretary to the Superintendent at Lincoln County School District for 30 years. She retired in 2004. She served the community as an EMT for 20 years. She loved music- singing, dancing, and playing the guitar. She was part of a music ministry for troubled youth for several years with her good friends Marty and Margaret Buschman. While her children were growing up, she also held youth Bible studies in her home. She had a sincere desire for all who came into her home to hear about Jesus.

Her children were her greatest joy and accomplishment, and she adored each one of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always her family’s biggest supporter, and attended nearly every school activity, sporting event, play, recital, concert, graduation, wedding, baby shower, and birthday party. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, David Miller; son Shannon (Wendy) Galloway; daughter Nichole “Nikki” (Jerry) Carter; son Christopher Miller; sister Rose Johnny; 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Lilian Bicknell; brothers Jackie Bicknell and Colin “Frank” Fake; sisters Bonnie Knight and Lois Mahlum; and son Timothy “Timmy” Galloway.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Panaca LDS Chapel, 1065 Main St., Panaca, Nevada. Interment will be in the Panaca Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Livestream of the funeral service and online condolences may be found at www.southernnevadamortuary.com.