Remembering Our Beloved Mother – Ann Heidenreich Henderson

Dear Friends and Family,

With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we want to share the news that our beloved mother, Ann Heidenreich Henderson, has passed away. She left us peacefully on July 23, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family.

Our mother was an extraordinary woman who touched the lives of many with her humor, kindness, and unwavering love. She was a pillar of strength for our family and a source of inspiration for all who knew her. Her unconditional love and boundless generosity enriched the lives of everyone she encountered.

We are immensely grateful for the support and love you’ve all shown to our mother throughout her life. Your presence in her journey meant the world to her, and we know she cherished every moment spent with each one of you.

Mom was born and grew up in Pioche, Nevada, and graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1960. She was considered a student activist, with many stories involving mom joining students who went on strike in support of four teachers, including a beloved music teacher Prof. Wilcox which was even more courageous knowing her father was on the school board. She married Mike Henderson in 1962 and had two children, Mark in 1964 and Staci in 1968. Though Mom and Dad divorced several years later, she maintained a friendship with dad based on mutual respect and the love for their children.

Mom’s journalism career began in 1972 as she was working in a secretarial position at KLVX, Channel 10, Las Vegas public broadcasting station. When the production crew was shorthanded, she was asked to assist, which helped decide what she wanted to do. Between 1961 and 1968, mom worked at the Nevada Test Site.

At age 30, she returned to UNLV and began her full-time journalism career at the Las Vegas SUN newspaper. Mom resumed her education at UNR, where she worked at a CBS affiliate. There she met CJ Hadley, publisher of Nevada Magazine, and later, mom joined CJ at RANGE magazine. The two shared a lifelong friendship based on a love of journalism integrity, honesty, and fairness. Mom believed strongly in the freedom of the press and continued her work with RANGE until shortly before her passing.

In honoring her memory, we will be holding an event to celebrate her life and legacy. Details will be shared in a separate announcement soon. We warmly invite all of you to join us in paying tribute to a remarkable woman who made a lasting impact on our lives and countless others.

Mom is survived by her two children, Mark (Charlene) and Staci (Todd), and her two grandchildren, Bre and Bryant, and her numerous grand animals. Not a day went by when she didn’t ask about the animals and how they were. She squealed in delight when we brought Maisie to visit her, and her infectious joy came from simple things, like the licks on her hand by a Golden Retriever.

In lieu of flowers, we kindly request donations to be made to the Range Education Foundation or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, in her name. These were causes close to her heart, and we believe it would be a meaningful way to continue her legacy of giving back. The information for both is below.

Range Conservation Foundation

P.O. Box 1595

Carson City, NV 89702

IRS I.D. for RCF’s 501(c)(3) is 20-1601536

National Multiple Sclerosis Society

As we grieve, let us also remember the joy, love, and laughter she brought into our lives. We find comfort in knowing that she will forever live on in our hearts and the memories we shared with her.

Thank you for being a part of our mother’s life and for your love and support during this challenging time.

With heartfelt appreciation,

Mark and Staci

Bryant and Bre

Todd and Charlene