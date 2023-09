This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Technology can be used to accomplish a lot of good, especially when it comes to hunting, fishing and other activities that help conserve and protect the sanctity of the natural world. However, it can also be a tool for those who do not believe the laws apply to them. Three men, two from Lincoln County […]