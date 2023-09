This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

LAS VEGAS – Being healthy, eating well and getting active should be fun, especially for children. Inspiring that lifestyle is the goal of University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Healthy Kids Festival, which celebrates all things related to wellness. Extension invites families with young children to its 11th annual festival, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sept. […]