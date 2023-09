This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Alamo writer shares her story of suicide loss The 3 a.m. call brought Sarah out of a deep sleep. She didn’t answer but immediately listened to the voicemail and her sister’s choked-up voice. “Sarah, it’s Dad.” “No, no, no,” Sarah cried as she ran out of the bedroom to call her sister. Courtesy PhotoBen Rowley […]