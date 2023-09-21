Elwyn Robinson

Elwyn Lawrence Robinson, age 84, died Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at his home in Alamo, Nevada. He was born May 28, 1939 in Las Vegas, Nevada to V.L. and Reva Sharp Robinson. On November 27, 1959 he married Margie Kae Cox in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were later sealed in the St. George LDS Temple.

Elwyn grew up in Alamo and North Las Vegas. He loved to work hard. He had a 27 year career as a Clark County Firefighter while working his ranch in Alamo. He was a talented musician, playing guitar and singing in several bands and entertaining at town events. His rendition of “O Holy Night” became a town tradition. He also shared his talents in church as he served as the chorister for over 62 years. He was soft spoken and pleasant company. He was a wonderful father and husband.

Survivors include his wife, Kae; two daughters: Kacey Lyn (Stacey) Hughes of St. George, UT; Verla Kae Frehner of Alamo; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; three sisters: Claudia Bradshaw of Chicago, IL; Mona (Heber) Williams of Price, UT; Julie (Chris) Jenkins of Las Vegas, Nevada. He was preceded in death by one grandson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Alamo Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Richardville Cemetery in Alamo. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com