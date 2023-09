This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Meadow Valley Middle School (MVMS) came together for an assembly on Sept. 11 to remember the events of 9/11. Students and staff gathered on the field to listen to the band playing the Star-Spangled Banner. Eighth-grade student Ellie Brown recited a poem about the historic date. Attendees completed the assembly by reciting the Pledge of […]