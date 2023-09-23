Nevada State Parks will be “fee-free” in honor ofNevada Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 23

CARSON CITY – Nevada residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Nevada Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 23 with a “fee-free” day at Nevada’s State Parks. Park fees, including entrance, camping (Saturday night) and boating, where applicable, will be waived at state parks throughout Nevada.

Nevada Public Lands Day encourages Nevadans to discover the many exciting and affordable recreation opportunities right in their own backyards. “Nevada’s state parks offer a huge variety of outdoor adventures,” said State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell. “For example, visitors can travel Nevada’s backroads to discover the rustic and remote Beaver Dam State Park, experience what life was like for the pioneers at historic Fort Churchill, or relax in the shade of wild grape vines at Kershaw-Ryan State Park.”

Questions may directed to Jenny Jackson, 775-684-2709, jmjackson@dcnr.nv.gov.