This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

William and Norene Timmons were recently stranded on the two miles of road between Eagle Valley Reservoir and the ranger station. Norene says the couple was quickly rescued by strong faith and vigilant park rangers. The Timmons regularly visit towns and parks within Lincoln County. Several times each year the couple makes the drive from […]