Lisa Montano

4/28/59 – 8/25/23

Lisa’s sweet soul was called home on August 25th. She was reunited with her first-born son Richie, mother Dolly, father Bob, and her loved ones who preceded her. Lisa grew up in Henderson, NV. She is survived by her two sisters Mary Vincent and Martha English. She married her husband, Paul, whom she called her rock, in 1974. Together they raised their sons Richie, and Robby and their granddaughter Taylor Montano.

Lisa and Paul are true soulmates, their devotion to each other is unmeasurable. For 49 years they shared invaluable life experiences – traveling with friends and family, participating in golf tournaments, planning road trips on their motorcycle, gathering to make tamales with family for the holidays, and, of course, sharing many memories in Pioche, NV, where they retired in 2019.

Those who knew Lisa cherished her loving kindness and warm spirit. She effortlessly gave us a beautiful smile which she will always be remembered for. Lisa’s face lit up when she beheld the little ones in her life. She held great space in her heart for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews & pets. Our yellow rose is missed dearly and will live forever in our hearts.

Celebrations of life will be held for those who knew Lisa to share memories with family and friends. One will be held on October 7th in Pioche, NV, and another, on January 25th in Henderson, NV. Details containing time and location will be shared separately.

Footnote: Lisa’s great great grandfather was Sheriff Jake Johnson. He has been written about in books about the Wild West and even a Nevada History book. He was known to be fearless, and was a well respected sheriff for bringing law and order to lawless Pioche. It was known as “Johnson’s Law.”

He was married to Elizabeth Evans Johnson, who was a suffragette. A very brave thing to do for a women in those days. Her paternal great great grand parents were John and Louisa Frank. John was a very talented musician, as well as a great furniture maker.

Her great grandparents were George and Lenna Franks. (The S was added in this generation).

Sheriff Johnson’s daughter, Lena could ride and shoot better than many men-so she rode shotgun when Jake went to Las Vegas to pick up prisoners to bring to the County jail in Pioche. It would take seven days on a buckboard to make the trip to Las Vegas.