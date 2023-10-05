Nevada enters electric battery vehicle agreement with Québec

GOED Director signs agreement with counterpart during Gov. Lombardo’s trade mission

CARSON CITY – Tom Burns, Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development Director, signed a Declaration of Intent today in Montreal with Martine Biron, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie of Québec to deepen the cooperation between Québec and Nevada in the electric vehicle battery sector.

“Nevada is the only U.S. state that encompasses every facet of the Lithium-ion battery economy and life cycle,” Burns said. “Deepening our ties and forming this alliance is in the best interest of both Nevada and Québec.”

From the mining of natural Lithium deposits to research and development, production and assembly, and recycling operations, Nevada is poised to complete the entire Lithium supply chain process. In Nevada, the Lithium-ion economy currently employs upward of 20,000 workers.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development strategy released earlier this year, Realizing Nevada’s Electric, Innovative, and Connected Future: 5-Year Comprehensive Economic Strategy said that the “state’s quickly growing clean tech industry, innovations, and investments have positioned Nevada to lead the U.S. in strengthening critical supply chains and securing energy independence.”