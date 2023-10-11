StartUpNV sponsoring fourth annual Launch Rural Nevada entrepreneurial pitch, education, and networking event

Submitted

RENO – StartUpNV, a nonprofit statewide incubator and accelerator for Nevada-based startup companies, is again sponsoring Launch Rural Nevada Pitch Day, an annual event designed for startups and small business owners residing in rural Nevada. With two divisions for students in grades 8-12 and for adults aged 18 or older, Launch Rural Nevada provides opportunities for participants to gain mentorship, access capital, and connect with entrepreneurial support organizations in Nevada.

This year, the event will be held in a hybrid format with local, in-person viewing sites and online options. Anyone in rural Nevada with a business idea or an existing small business is encouraged to participate in the online training and informational sessions leading up to Launch Rural Nevada Pitch Day taking place on Friday, Nov. 3 during which they can pitch their concept, gain expert advice, and possibly win a cash prize to help make their business real.

On Launch Rural Nevada Pitch Day, individuals or groups with a business concept make a five-minute pitch on an original business idea to a panel of judges and an audience of entrepreneurs, small business owners, potential investors, students, and community leaders. Pitches will take place online and in person at Great Basin Community College in Elko and Western Nevada College in Carson City.

Friday, Oct. 13 is the deadline to apply online to be selected to pitch on Launch Rural Nevada Pitch Day. Applicants will be notified by Oct. 20 of the organizing committee’s selections for finalists to pitch at the event on Nov. 3.

“Whether you’re looking for business advice, access to capital, or simply trying to connect with other small business owners, this event offers great opportunities to support and build the entrepreneurial community in rural Nevada,” said Jeff Saling, executive director of StartUpNV. “This program is even more exciting because it engages student entrepreneurs in middle and high school to participate too.”

Cash prizes offered for both the youth and adult divisions include $2,500 for first place, $1,500 for second place, $1,000 for third place, and $250 for Audience Choice. The event will also offer a half day of education prior to the pitches, including information on funding sources, past winners’ stories, and a discussion about social media marketing.