August 29, 1954 – August 17th, 2023

Survivors include her loving son, Josh(Chantal), her 2 grandchildren, Lizzy and Brandon. Her Brother Roger (Robin), her sisters, Debbie, Monica, and Carolyn. Several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held October 28th, 2023 at Rose Park, Caliente, NV from 11AM-1PM. There will be no services, just a celebration.