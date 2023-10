This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

On August 14, 2021, 35-year-old Danielle Bart passed away after she was given a controlled substance that contained fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and its illegal use has caused a spike in drug-related deaths across the United States. On June 9, 2023, Mikey Willy Murphy, 31, […]