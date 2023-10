This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

By Miranda CoronaThe Pahranagat Valley High School football team continued its dominance with a 46-8 win in Laughlin on Friday, Oct. 13.The non-league win improves the Panthers record to 5-2 this season, and the team is 2-0 in the 1A South.The volleyball team has had no contests since its win at Tonopah Oct. 7.While students […]