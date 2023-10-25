Nevada Department of Education unveils the Future of Learning Network

Submitted

LAS VEGAS – The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) celebrated the official launch of the Nevada Future of Learning Network (Network).

This initiative marks a shift in education to incorporate personalized, competency-based learning. This system of instruction focuses on tailoring learning experiences for each student and having them move forward as they master subjects, rather than following a fixed schedule.

“The goal is clear: to ensure that every graduate can demonstrate the academic knowledge they gain, and also cultivate the mindsets and durable skills needed to build a life, a home, and a future that is meaningful to them,” said Jhone Ebert, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “I am so proud of all the work that has been done so far and look forward to the day when personalized, competency-based learning can be found in all of our schools.”

The Network follows a guiding document called the Portrait of a Nevada Learner, created with input from people across Nevada.

The Future of Learning Network is working to bring the Portrait of Nevada Learner concepts and personalized competency-based learning into classrooms statewide.

To learn more about the Future of Learning Network and personalized, competency-based learning, visit nvfutureoflearning.org. To learn more about the Portrait of a Learner project visit portrait.nvfutureoflearning.org and sign up for updates.