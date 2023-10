This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Pahranagat Valley Middle and High School performed a concert inspired by the theme “Song of Hope” Oct. 12. Thirty-eight students sang a combination of songs chosen to spread the message of hope and uplift the community. The students, after being given the theme of hope, picked songs to perform and created the set list. […]