Leo Steele Prestwich unexpectedly passed away October 23, 2023, at his home in Springville, Utah. He was scrappy, competitive and admittedly hard-headed at times, which is not surprising as he was born the eleventh of 12 children on November 21, 1935. He was proud of his family and loved talking about them and his experiences growing up in Delta, Utah.

He enjoyed and excelled in sports which led him to college to play football and start his education. Leo attended Southern Utah University and Utah State University on football scholarships and eventually earned a Master’s Degree in Education from UNLV.

His career included teaching, coaching and administrating at various schools and the district in Lincoln County, Nevada. He loved Lincoln County – the area and the people.

Leo tackled life head on. He didn’t dodge responsibility or weave around difficult obstacles. He worked, served, helped, moved, lifted, delivered anything and everything for his neighbors, church and family. He was a poor procrastinator – if it needed to be done, he started doing it right away.

On Friday the 13th of July 1956, he married Una Loy Breinholt in the Manti temple. They both considered themselves lucky to have each other for 67 years. He is survived by his children Curtis Prestwich, Jolene Peacock (Richard), and Russell Prestwich (Melissa), as well 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Nelda Prestwich.

Leo left this life in such an unexpected yet amazing manner. Over the weekend his whole family was able to gather in St. George for a few days of playing and relaxation. He hugged, held, and expressed love in his “Leoly” manner, carrying the babies, wrestling with the kids and grown ups, teasing, chatting and enjoying his time with everyone. After hugging everyone goodbye and arriving at his home in Springville that evening, he mowed up a few leaves and started unloading the car. Una found him on the floor of their garage. It is unclear what caused the fall, however, those who know him best know the ground would not have stood a chance against Leo at full strength.

A viewing will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 7-8:30 pm at Spring Creek Mortuary, 737 N Main Street, Springville, Utah. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 11 am at the Richfield, Utah, Cemetery.