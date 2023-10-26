Nevada Department of Education Secures $10 million grant to improve outcomes for students with disabilities

Submitted

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) announced it has secured a $10 million dollar grant from the United States Department of Education’s Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services for a project that will help young people with disabilities as they transition into adulthood.

NDE will work in partnership with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation (VR), centers for independent living, and other organizations to support the Disability Innovation Fund (DIF) – Pathways to Partnerships Innovative Model Demonstration Project, known as the Nevada Transitions Roadmap through Innovative Partnerships (Nevada TRIP) initiative.

The Nevada TRIP initiative is aimed at centralizing transition services for children and youth with disabilities. There is a wide range of services available for young people with disabilities and services are offered by many different agencies and organizations. Currently, it can be challenging for families to navigate the system and find all the necessary services. The Nevada TRIP initiative is aimed at centralizing those transition services, empowering both service users and service providers. The project also expands the ages of those eligible for services from ages 10 to 24.

“The Nevada TRIP initiative represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing inclusive and effective educational and other support services for all of Nevada’s children and youth,” said Jhone Ebert, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “This grant will allow us to build partnerships and systems that support the unique needs of students with disabilities, empowering them to successfully transition into adulthood and employment. We are excited about the opportunities this initiative brings to our state’s education landscape.”

The key goals of the Nevada TRIP initiative are as follows:

Goal 1: Create a website and app to serve as a digital one-stop shop for children and young adults with disabilities between the ages of 10 and 24 and those who support them.

Goal 2: Offer high-quality professional development to service professionals to enhance the creation of resources and knowledge related to transition planning.

Goal 3: Increase the availability of student resources to support transitions into adulthood and prepare individuals for employment opportunities.

To ensure the success of this project, the Nevada TRIP Advisory Work Group will be established. This work group will bring together key partners, including representation from at least 10% membership by children and youth with disabilities and their support systems. Other participants will include, Nevada’s Vocational Rehabilitation, Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living, Southern Nevada Center for Independent Living, Carson City School District, Humboldt County School District, White Pine County School District, Nevada Statewide Independent Living Council, Parent Training and Information Center, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada Center for Excellence in Disabilities, and other agencies.

The grant resources for the Nevada TRIP initiative will be rolled out to the rest of the state during years 3-5 of the project.