Pioche will welcome a second evening of paranormal investigation sessions at the Million Dollar Courthouse Oct. 28. Individuals and groups are invited to tour the Old Lincoln County Courthouse in search of spine-tingling experiences. Organizers will open the 1872 building for flashlight investigations with electronic voice phenomenon (EVP) detectors, electromagnetic field (EMF) meters and other […]