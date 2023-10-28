GOED’s Main Street program seeking input for strategic plan

Submitted

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) Main Street Program is seeking input in the development of individual community plans through a survey in addition to planning workshops scheduled throughout the state.

The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023NVMS.

“Strategic planning is vital to help focus the efforts of our Main Street organizations on the projects and programs that will be most impactful in their communities,” said Shari Davis, GOED Economic and Community Development Director. “I am incredibly thankful to EDA, UCED, and our Nevada communities for understanding the importance and participating in the process. Once the strategic plans are complete, the Nevada Main Street Community Grant Program 2024 cycle and application will open, utilizing funding approved by the Governor and Legislature during the last session, assisting the Nevada Main Street organizations in achieving their identified goals.”

GOED has partnered with the University Center for Economic Development, part of the College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno, to develop individual community Main Street strategic plans and a new statewide Nevada Main Street Program strategic plan.

As part of this effort, GOED staff and UCED faculty will host a series of strategic planning workshops with local community Main Street stakeholders that include:

Gardnerville, November 1 and 2, 2023

Winnemucca, November 6 and 7

Ely, November 8 and 9

Mesquite, November 13 and 14

Tonopah, November 16 and 17

Funding for this project was made possible as part of the University Center for Economic Development’s five-year US Economic Development Administration University Center Program grant. Nevada Main Street is a program housed under the Rural Economic and Community Development Division of GOED. It is a holistic approach to downtown revitalization that includes historic preservation, community development, beautification and economic vitality. It supports business creation and retention to build and sustain healthy and economically vibrant communities, with a primary focus on improving quality of life for residents. The program offers community-based initiatives with a practical, adaptable framework, providing tools for strategic growth while keeping a community’s unique identity. There are currently 21 communities in the program.