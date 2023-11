This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Caliente was covered in costumes Oct. 25 as families dressed up and stepped out to enjoy a Trunk or Treat and Halloween carnival. Decorated vehicles and excited families poured on to Clover Street at 5 p.m. for the Side Track Restaurant’s annual Trunk or Treat festivities. Face painting and games were enjoyed by locals and […]