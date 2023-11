This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Pioche Chamber of Commerce organized another successful holiday event this past week. The 2023 Main Street Trunk or Treat took place at 5:30 p.m. on Halloween evening. Groups of trick-or-treaters added the main road to their candy-hunting routes. Sweets and festive decorations were joined by hot chocolate from the Historic Silver Café and popcorn […]