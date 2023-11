This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

This year’s Pahranagat Valley homecoming theme was “Home Sweet Home.” On Monday, the celebration began with Make Yourself at Home Day, where students dressed in their PJs and ended the night with the Mr. PV contest. As part of a years-long tradition, students are asked to perform a skit and answer a questionnaire to determine […]