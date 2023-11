This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Annual Christmas Bazaar and Craft Fair will be held Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Pioche Town Hall. Crafters will have tables set with many one-of-a-kind and unique handcrafted items. The public is invited to tour 18 vendors and participate […]