Janet (Jan) Lorraine Gray, 81, of Caliente, NV passed away peacefully with her family on November 2, 2023.

Jan enjoyed many adventures in life. She loved to travel and has been to many places. She was a true Rebels fan and traveled to many tournament games in the 90’s. She was a very creative person and made a beautiful home for her family. There were so many fun filled days with family and friends snowmobiling at their cabin in Duck Creek. She loved the holidays with her children and grandchildren. Cooking for her family was a true joy of hers. She was very proud of the family she nurtured.

Jan was born on April 15, 1942 to Paul and Mildred Frazier. She was the second of three girls to include Nancy Gloeckner and Tamera Miller. She grew up in Pocatello ID, Salt Lake City UT and Caliente NV. Janet graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1961 she then went on to study at University of Nevada, Reno.

After college she started her first job as a secretary at the Nevada Test Site. She then started her career with the Clark County School District in which she worked for 30 years.

Jan married Spencer Aug 2nd, 1969. Janet and Spencer went on to raise 3 children, April Mahn, Mickey Reinhardt, Jason Gray. Janet was blessed with 5 beautiful grandchildren. Jared (April), Quinn (April), Olivia (Jason), Spencer (Jason) and Clara (Jason).

In 1996. Jan Gray retired from CCSD and spent her time in Caliente volunteering for her community. She held committee positions for RSVP, Box Car Museum, Beautification, Homecoming and many more. She was a true example of service to her community.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Mildred Frazier and her son Mickey Reinhardt and their beloved dog Scooter. She is survived by her loving husband Spencer Gray, her two children April Mahn (Eddie) and Jason Gray (Steffanie), Sisters Nancy Gloeckner (Paul) and Tamera Miller (Art) her grandchildren Jared, Quinn, Olivia, Spencer and Clara.

She was a source of love, wisdom and strength for our family and her absence will be deeply felt.

Services will be held at The Church Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1100 Front St. Caliente, NV, 89008 on Saturday November 11, 2023 at 12:00pm. Graveside service will follow. Food will be served at the church after services. Online condolences can be sent to southernnevadamortuary.com