Jerry Andrew Maeder, 84, passed away on October 29, 2023 in Caliente, Nevada. He was born on May 30, 1939 in Caliente, Nevada to Edward and Cynthia Maeder.

Jerry attended school in Lincoln County, served his county in the United States Navy, and built his own “empire” when he started his own business.

Jerry married Judy Ann Maeder. They were married for 47 years, when she passed away in 2005. They had 2 daughters, Tammy and Terry. He later married Christina Clark Maeder.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, pine nut picking, mining, rock collecting, jeep rides and ATV’s. He loved spending time with his family on picnics in the mountains. You could always find him having coffee with Bill Williams or having a milkshake with his sisters at the J&J. Most of all, he was always there to help whoever needed it.

Jerry is survived by his wife Christina, daughters Tammy (Shawn) Hubbard and Terry (Adam) Partida, 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, siblings Jeanie Bond, Shirley (Jerry) Patterson, Ann Williams.

He is preceded in death by his wife Judy Ann Maeder, parents Cynthia and Edward Maeder, grandparents Mabel Clarie Buck and Joseph Casper Maeder, siblings Joe Maeder, Delores Winters, Bobby Maeder, Betty Smith and Tommy Maeder and brothers-in-law Arnie Bond and Bill Williams.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Caliente City Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Saturday prior to the graveside service at Southern Nevada Mortuary. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at www.southernnevadamortuary.com.