This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, department heads and members of the public gathered for a regular meeting Nov. 6. Commissioner Varlin Higbee was absent during the meeting as he was visiting Denmark along with Jeff Fontaine and Wayne Klomp. SixCo plans to base the local Crestline project on a Danish model, so the three […]