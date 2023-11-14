We are blessed

After lying in bed for a few days, on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 9:13 a.m., I called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and requested an ambulance.

Seemed like it was only a few minutes and Richard Jackson was at the door. With help from George Rowe, I made it down the steps to the gurney and Steve Rowe. Off to Grover C. Dils Hospital. Alamo was there with a car accident; ER beds were full. I was wheeled into the hall, my vitals taken. I can remember the doctor yelling my name and tapping my chest. He said, “Give her Narcan” and didn’t do anything. My beautiful friend Indie asked why. “She doesn’t do that stuff.” She was told they had to make sure. Guess I wasn’t responding. Off to the CT room, X-ray guy Mike on one end, and looking up was our hospital administrator, Missy Rowe, on the other, being encouraging. Back into the ER. I watched our medical people giving comfort and those wonderful warm blankets. Everyone there worked together like a well-oiled machine. To be honest, if any of them wore a FitBit, it would have exploded in five minutes from trying to keep count.

Once I was put in a room, the drapes opened and there was a God wink moment. Four skeletons. You do have to have my sense of humor. Steve was in the background. George Rowe and Richard Jackson carried me in on the gurney.

Lying here I have seen kindness, love and compassion that go beyond belief, from housekeeping to cooks who step out when needed. I did have to ask forgiveness from God that I never gave credit to each of our medical people. I have been humbled by watching our great medical teams. I hope I’ll write more articles for the paper. This is my most important one. I wish everyone could witness what I have in the past week. We are one blessed community.

Thank you to each one who has touched my life and heart in unimaginable ways.