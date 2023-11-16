BLM Ely District selling Christmas tree-cutting permits

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management Ely District is making Christmas tree-cutting permits available to the public. Permits cost $5 each with a limit of 10 per purchaser. Purchase permits in-person at the Ely District and Caliente Field offices, online, or by telephone.

The offices will conduct over-the-counter sales through noon on Friday, Dec. 22. The Ely District Office is located at 702 North Industrial Way, in Ely. The Caliente Field Office is located at 1400 S. Front Street, in Caliente. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Permits will also be available at the Great Basin National Park Lehman Caves Visitor Center during regular business hours through Saturday, Dec. 23. Visitor Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, excluding Thanksgiving Day.

Permits are available for purchase online 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the BLM Special Forest Products Online Permit Sales Pilot Program. To purchase a permit online, go to https://forestproducts.blm.gov/. Click on Nevada, select the Bristlecone or Caliente Field Office, and select Christmas tree. Complete and submit the application. Enter your credit/debit card information. Your payment will be processed within minutes, and you may print your permit. Additional information, including stipulations and a map are available for download. All purchased permits are final, no refunds will be granted.

To purchase a permit(s) over the phone using a credit or debit card, call the Ely District Office at (775) 289-1800 or Caliente Field Office at (775) 726-8100.

Christmas trees may be harvested on all BLM-administered lands except those designated wilderness and wilderness study areas. The Ely (District) Resource Management Plan also prohibits Christmas tree harvesting in the Blue Mass, Lower Meadow Valley Wash, Mount Irish, Shoshone Ponds and Swamp Cedar areas of critical environmental concern. Only pinion-pine, juniper and white fir may be harvested. The cutting of all other trees is prohibited. For more information, call the Ely District Office at (775) 289-1800 or Caliente Field Office at (775) 726-8100.