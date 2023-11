This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Caliente local Rodney Balser recently started as the new site coordinator at the Boys & Girls Club (BGC) located in Panaca. The BGC of Truckee Meadows Servicing Lincoln County expressed their excitement about the opportunity to show off their new club leadership. Balser originally started as a program aid with the club in the summer. […]