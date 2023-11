This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

An Art in the Park event at Kershaw-Ryan State Park was held on Nov. 4. Fourteen individuals were in attendance, including park supervisor Ethan Mower. The event was led by Barbara Rhode, who assisted the group in creating beautiful rock art with acrylic paints. Each attendee was able to finish at least one rock during […]