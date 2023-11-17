Kent Louis Hansen, 66, passed away on November 5, 2023 in the mountains near Rachel, NV. Kent was born on April 4, 1957 in Richfield, UT to Gary Ladd Hansen and Arva Dawn Anderson. He married Linda LaVern Strong on December 30 1975 in Saint George Utah. The pride of his life, Tonia Tsosie, daughter, was born on January 20, 1979.

Kent started out his mining career at the age of seventeen at Pan America Mine in Pioche, Nevada. He continued mining for the next forty-eight years in Arizona, Minnesota, Puerto Rico, New Mexico, Colorado, and ended up in Carlin, Nevada as a Mechanic. Kent was working at Cannon Ranch as a mechanic, when he passed away from a heart attack gathering winter wood for his family. Kent was a very smart and determined individual. He was always up for a challenge to fix something. He enjoyed tinkering with anything he could get his hands on, and enjoyed the outdoors. He would find time to go golfing, rock-climbing, boating, and floating down the Colorado River. He was mentally and physically tough but had a heart of gold. He attended any and all sports activities that the grandchildren participated in. He always sought to care for his family and make sure they felt loved, often with giving them a hard time.

Kent is survived by his wife, Linda Hansen; his daughter, Tonia (Fred) Tsosie, his three grandchildren, Jersey, Braxten, and Anozira and their two dogs Gizmo and Rosco. He is also survived by many brothers and sisters; and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gary Ladd and Lenna Hansen and his mother Arva Anderson; his grand-daughters Terron and Jessica Tsosie; and his siblings, Eric Anderson, Chris Anderson, and Rebecca Tilson.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pahranagat Valley High School Multipurpose room. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.