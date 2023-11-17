Lawrence Eugene Stewart, 63, passed away November 9, 2023, peacefully at home with family present in Alamo, NV. He was born January 28, 1960, to Leo and Delores Stewart in Las Vegas, NV. Gene was raised in Alamo and attended school there. After graduation, he served a two-year mission in Indianapolis, IN. While there, he met a young lady named Deborah Anderson. After, returning home from his mission he was able to marry that young lady on July 3, 1981, in Indianapolis. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the St. George Utah Temple in Oct. of 1982. Gene worked for NDOT for 26 years in Alamo and Wells, NV. He also helped on the family ranch throughout the years; haying, hauling cows, and hauling water out on the range. He also loved to help others in the Valley.

Gene is survived by his wife Debbie. His children, Billy (Lauren) Stewart, Stephanie (Kevin) Lausier, Andy (Veronica) Stewart, Justin (Sarah) Stewart and Mark Stewart, 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. His mom, Delores Stewart, sisters Lorrie (Steve) Sachak, Michelle (Stuart) Jones, and Pam Stewart. He was preceded in death by his dad, Leo Stewart, brother Paul Stewart and sister Leola Stewart.

Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Alamo, NV on November 21, 2023. The viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with the funeral at 11:00 a.m.