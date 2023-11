This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship announced that Panaca’s Preston Young was invited to the upcoming competition. Young will compete Dec. 6 through 13 against 1,000 rodeo youths from 29 different states and Canada. The event will be held during the first weekend of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Forty-one qualifier rounds were held […]