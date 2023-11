This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

By Ben Rowley and Miranda Corona The Pahranagat Valley High School football team is headed to the 1A state finals after a convincing 56-8 win over the Virginia City Muckers on Saturday, Nov. 11 in Beatty. The defending state champs jumped all over the Muckers in the first quarter, going ahead 22-0. A 26-yard touchdown […]