This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Meadow Valley Middle School held a heartfelt Veterans Day assembly Nov. 9. Students and staff gathered with members of Caliente’s VFW 7114 to honor the sacrifices made by brave veterans. The assembly opened with an introduction by students Selena and Jaiten, who acted as emcees for the presentation. Both expressed gratitude towards the veterans for […]