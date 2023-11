This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Lincoln County Commissioners are preparing for a visit from a delegation from the Danish Embassy in the U.S. Bill Vinnicombe and Andy Hewitt from SixCo were present at the Nov. 20 commissioners’ meeting with updates on the Crestline project and plan. It was announced that the Danish ambassador will fly in to visit with […]