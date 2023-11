This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

It was a heartbreaking ending to another exceptional season for the Pahranagat Valley High School football team. The Panthers fell just short against the undefeated Eureka Vandals, 34-32, at MacKay Stadium in Reno on Saturday, Nov. 18. The game was tight throughout, as the teams traded long drives and touchdowns. Big fourth-quarter plays, as well […]