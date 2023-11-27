Mary Damele was born on November 11, 1945 in Reno Nevada. She spent a brief time as a small child in Hobbs New Mexico. Then moving to Caliente Nevada in 1954, she spent her remaining childhood there graduating from high school at Lincoln County High in 1964. Then continuing her education as a dental assistant in San Francisco California.

Again, returning to her home in Caliente, she met her future husband in 1967 on a blind date at a fireman’s ball and after courting for a year they were married January 6, 1968 at the Holy Child Catholic Church in Caliente.

Their marriage, filled with all the love two people could give one another, lasted until her death on November 11, 2023.

Mary is survived by her husband Leo Damele, Son Glynn Damele, Daughter Natalie Killian (Fred Killian), Grandson Connor Cunningham and Granddaughter Kylie Isernia.

In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the M.S. Foundation or St. Brendan Catholic Church in Eureka Nevada.