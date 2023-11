This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The holiday spirit is in full swing at Dream House Growers with the announcement of its Angel Tree. Throughout the month of November, paper angels have been placed on the Christmas tree by the Panaca shop’s front door. Each angel ornament represents a local family or individual’s Christmas wish. Angel nominations are being accepted through […]