This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Lincoln County’s very own Truce Tolman is set to enter the Yeti Jr World Competition at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Dec. 6 to 11. Truce will compete in the 10-11 year competition among 120 bull riders ranging between the ages of 10-18. Eleven-year-old Truce is scheduled to compete Dec. 7 and 9 at […]