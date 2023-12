This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Park Ranger Ethan Mower invites the public to embrace the winter season with a magical event at Kershaw-Ryan State Park. The Winter Wonderland is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the day-use area. Mower says, “This is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season, surrounded by community and […]