Caliente’s VFW Post 7114 invites Lincoln County to participate in the 2023 Wreaths Across America theme: Serve and Succeed. This year, Wreaths Across America Day will be held Dec 16. The local VFW will join more than two million supporters who will gather at over 4,000 participating locations. Ceremonies will be held in all 50 […]